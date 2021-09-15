JONESBORO — Food pantries will begin again at Clayton County schools starting Friday, Sept. 17.

The pantry is a partnership between Clayton County Public Schools and the Atlanta Food Bank and are open to all county residents.

The schedule is as follows:

Sept. 17

Forest Park Middle School, 930 Finley Drive in Forest Park from 4-6 p.m.

Sept. 22

West Clayton Elementary School, 5580 Riverdale Road in College Park from 3-5 p.m.

Sept. 23

Riverdale Elementary School, 6253 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale from 3-5 p.m.

Pantries will remain open while supplies last.

School district officials said October dates will be announced when finalized.