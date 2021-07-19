JONESBORO — Ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 2, Clayton County Public Schools is hosting a mobile Back to School Extravaganza on July 31.

The event will feature a limited school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration is required and locations will be emailed once registration is complete.

To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdqXhJbN723OJw3ga0ceN9Qnl3_1vGntzIH8Wx-Vsx2UhIB9Q/viewform.