JONESBORO — Ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 2, Clayton County Public Schools is hosting a mobile Back to School Extravaganza on July 31.
The event will feature a limited school supplies giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon.
Registration is required and locations will be emailed once registration is complete.
To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdqXhJbN723OJw3ga0ceN9Qnl3_1vGntzIH8Wx-Vsx2UhIB9Q/viewform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.