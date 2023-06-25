School system holds groundbreaking for new Forest Park Middle School

FOREST PARK — On Tuesday, June 20, Clayton County Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Forest Park Middle School.
The tossing of the dirt took place at the cleared site of the old campus on Finley Drive in the city of Forest Park.
The new 231,000-square-foot facility will cost $75 million to build and will have a STEM instructional focus.
The new building was designed by the architectural firm Cooper Carry and will be built by MEJA Construction Inc.
A crowd of nearly 100 gathered for the event, including state and local elected officials, school district and city of Forest Park officials, members of the Forest Park Middle School staff, FPMS students and family members, and community residents.
