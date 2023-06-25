School system holds groundbreaking for new Forest Park Middle School

A groundbreaking was held Tuesday, June 20 for the new Forest Park Middle School.

 SPECIAL PHOTO

FOREST PARK — On Tuesday, June 20, Clayton County Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Forest Park Middle School.

The tossing of the dirt took place at the cleared site of the old campus on Finley Drive in the city of Forest Park.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.