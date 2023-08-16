Schools honored for Cognia STEM Certification

At its Aug. 7 meeting, the Clayton County Board of Education recognized four schools that were awarded the Cognia STEM Certification. Babb Middle School, Mundy's Mill Middle School, Fountain Elementary School, and Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy were recognized for their commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. Cognia, a globally recognized organization for accreditation and continuous improvement, conducted a thorough evaluation of the schools' STEM programs, curriculum, and instructional practices. After a rigorous assessment process, all four schools successfully met the standards set forth by Cognia.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.