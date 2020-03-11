CCPS-admin.jpg

JONESBORO — Forty-one Clayton County school facilities will serve as polling places in the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary on March 24.

The schools will operate on a regular schedule. District officials said all students are expected to be in attendance and all employees should report to their respective locations.

Officials noted there will be an increase in visitor activity at schools as well as an increase in traffic around schools.

“As a school district we encourage every stakeholder that is eligible to vote to exercise their right to have their voices heard in this upcoming Presidential Preference Primary,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “It is our inalienable right as citizens to cast our ballots for the candidate of our choice as we look to improve and advance our nation at every level. As superintendent of schools, I ask that we not take this right for granted.”

The following schools will be used as polling places on March 24:

Elementary schools

Anderson

Arnold

Brown

Callaway

Church Street

Fountain

Harper

Hawthorne

Haynie

Huie

Jackson

Kemp

Kilpatrick

Lake Ridge

Lee Street

McGarrah

Mt. Zion Primary

Mt. Zion

Oliver

Pointe South

Riverdale

River’s Edge

Smith

Suder

Tara

West Clayton

Middle schools

Adamson

Babb

Forest Park

Kendrick

Lovejoy

Mundy’s Mill

North Clayton

Pointe South

Riverdale

Roberts

High schools

Lovejoy

Morrow Magnet

Mt. Zion

North Clayton

Riverdale

Utopian Academy for the Arts

