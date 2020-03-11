JONESBORO — Forty-one Clayton County school facilities will serve as polling places in the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary on March 24.
The schools will operate on a regular schedule. District officials said all students are expected to be in attendance and all employees should report to their respective locations.
Officials noted there will be an increase in visitor activity at schools as well as an increase in traffic around schools.
Georgia lawmakers began qualifying Monday for a spate of races in the 2020 elections, both for state and federal offices.
“As a school district we encourage every stakeholder that is eligible to vote to exercise their right to have their voices heard in this upcoming Presidential Preference Primary,” said Superintendent Morcease Beasley. “It is our inalienable right as citizens to cast our ballots for the candidate of our choice as we look to improve and advance our nation at every level. As superintendent of schools, I ask that we not take this right for granted.”
The following schools will be used as polling places on March 24:
Elementary schools
Anderson
Arnold
Brown
Callaway
Church Street
Fountain
Harper
Hawthorne
Haynie
Huie
Jackson
Kemp
Kilpatrick
Lake Ridge
Lee Street
McGarrah
Mt. Zion Primary
Mt. Zion
Oliver
Pointe South
Riverdale
River’s Edge
Smith
Suder
Tara
West Clayton
Middle schools
Adamson
Babb
Forest Park
Kendrick
Lovejoy
Mundy’s Mill
North Clayton
Pointe South
Riverdale
Roberts
High schools
Lovejoy
Morrow Magnet
Mt. Zion
North Clayton
Riverdale
Utopian Academy for the Arts
