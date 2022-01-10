JONESBORO — State Rep. Sandra Scott is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to discuss her 2022 legislative priorities on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
Priorities include civil forfeiture, ethical policing, gun safety, period poverty, solitary confinement, burial plots and implicit bias training.
To join the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3tbG4PV.
The meeting ID is 825 1211 0298 and the password is 729335.
All are invited to attend.
