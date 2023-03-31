JONESBORO — Scott Parham has been named director of Library Services for the Clayton County Library System.
The Clayton County Library board of trustees made the announcement effective March 25. Parham previously served the Clayton Library System as assistant director of Project Management and Development and as deputy director of Library Services. He has eight years of experience in the Clayton Library System.
Parham joined the Clayton system from the Midpointe Library System in Middletown, Ohio, where he served as branch manager until June 2015. He was the dean of Library Services and Archives at Saint Augustine’s University, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., until June 2014. He began his library leadership career as a branch manager with the Atlanta Fulton Public Library until August 2013.
Parham holds a master of library and information science degree from Clark University, along with an undergraduate degree in biology from Central State University in Ohio.
According to the board of trustees, Parham brings a strong track record of leadership, imagination and direction to his new role. In his more than 20 years of professional experience in libraries, he has earned a reputation as a forward-thinking leader with an eye toward delivering patron-focused library services that advance the community’s knowledge and prosperity.
“With gratitude, the Clayton County Library board of trustees would like to thank Mr. Scott Parham for his steady leadership during this time of transition and is excited to rally behind him as he works to move our library system forward,” said Mapillar Dahn, chair of the Clayton County Library board of trustees.
