Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 11 PM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Some higher gusts will be possible at elevations above 3000 ft. * WHERE...Portions of north Georgia, generally along and north of I-20. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 11 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&