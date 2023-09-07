ATLANTA — Georgia District 76 Rep. Sandra Scott (D-Rex) was one of several state representatives and senators who took part in a press conference Wednesday to urge the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners to reconsider its scheduled vote on a proposed zoning ordinance amendment for the Hog Hammock District.
Other lawmakers who took part were representatives Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), and senators Nikki Merritt (D-Grayson) and Sheikh Rahman (D-Lawrenceville).
Residents from Sapelo Island’s Hog Hammock community also participated in the press conference.
Both residents and lawmakers discussed the effects that the amendment may have on Hog Hammock residents and the Gullah Geechee community.
“I was proud to join with so many concerned citizens and colleagues today because Georgians need to know about what is going on right now between the residents of Hog Hammock and the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners,” said Scott. “We stand with the residents of Hog Hammock for justice, and we are calling on others to reach out to the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners to voice their concerns.”
During the press conference, residents expressed concerns that the proposed zoning ordinance amendment would remove regulations that they say were intended to protect the Gullah Geechee residents of Hog Hammock.
The McIntosh County Planning and Zoning Commission and the McIntosh Board of Commissioners have scheduled public hearings and a vote on the amendment, but residents said that meetings are scheduled at times when there is limited ferry access, thus preventing residents from attending.
Residents said they made requests for accommodations to allow residents to attend these hearings but said such requests have gone unanswered. Residents also expressed concerns that the proposed amendment would eradicate the Gullah Geechee community in Hog Hammock.
“The proposed amendments to remove zoning regulations in Hog Hammock by the McIntosh County Commission are not just regulatory changes; they are a direct threat to the very existence of the Gullah Geechee residents and their rich cultural history,” said Merritt. “We call on the McIntosh County Commission to halt these proposed amendments and engage in meaningful conversation with the Gullah Geechee residents of Hogg Hammock. Through honest and open communication, I hope both parties will work together to find solutions that protect both the cultural history and the future of this unique community.”
The amendment proposed by the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners and the Coastal Regional Commission to the McIntosh County Zoning Ordinance would affect minimum lot size, the minimum square footage of buildings constructed in the district, amend the maximum square footage requirements and otherwise impact various uses allowed within the Hog Hammock District.
Hog Hammock was one of 15 African-American Saltwater Gullah Geechee settlements on Sapelo Island and first appeared on a pre-Civil War topographical survey map in 1856-57.
Many members of the community are descendants of African-American plantation workers.
Hog Hammock is approximately 500 acres and contains the only privately-owned property on Sapelo Island. The community has about 40 full-time residents.
Hog Hammock was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.