ATLANTA — Georgia District 76 Rep. Sandra Scott (D-Rex) was one of several state representatives and senators who took part in a press conference Wednesday to urge the McIntosh County Board of Commissioners to reconsider its scheduled vote on a proposed zoning ordinance amendment for the Hog Hammock District.

Other lawmakers who took part were representatives Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta), Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), and senators Nikki Merritt (D-Grayson) and Sheikh Rahman (D-Lawrenceville).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.