ATLANTA – State Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) has announced that she will introduce legislation to address “period poverty” and make menstrual hygiene products more accessible and more affordable to Georgians.
Scott, along with State Reps. Kim Schofield (D-Atlanta) and Viola Davis (D-Stone Mountain), pre-filed House bills 861, 863 and 864 last fall and will formally introduced these bills during the 2022 legislative session, which convened on Jan. 10.
“This legislative package would finally address ‘period poverty’ in Georgia,” Scott said. “Many people across our state have limited or no access to affordable menstruation hygiene products, including low-income individuals, individuals struggling with homelessness, those who are currently in our prison system and even college students. It is time for our state to recognize that these products are a basic need for all menstruating individuals.”
Scott said she seeks to provide feminine hygiene products for free or at affordable prices in certain state-funded institutions across the state. House Bill 861 would increase access to disposable menstrual products in public schools, penal institutions, certain social service shelters and temporary housing facilities.
House Bill 863 would require the University System of Georgia and the Technical College System of Georgia to provide free menstrual hygiene products in all campus restrooms, including facilities leased or used by the USG or TCSG.
Additionally, House Bill 864 would create a waiver request to allow individuals on public assistance to use their benefits to purchase diapers or menstrual hygiene products. If passed and signed into law, HB 864 would only go into effect if the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Nutrition Services makes such a waiver available to the states.
To view the bills, visit www.legis.ga.gov/.
