JONESBORO — The Clayton County Police Department’s request to shift funds and hire a second social worker has been approved by the Board of Commissioners.

The first position was approved in February to help officers and the department respond to non-criminal calls for those who may be in crisis or dealing with mental or emotional problems.

To fund the second social worker, two vacant police officer positions were deleted — total compensation between the two is $123,986.

The police social worker position will pay $88,464 in total compensation.

Police Chief Kevin Roberts said the exchange will more than benefit the department and community.

He said the search began in earnest in February for the right person, but officials were not finding candidates with the necessary credentials.

However, that changed in June when Roberts said they had two strong applicants.

“I wanted to seize on this opportunity and hire them both,” he said.

Roberts explained the program is still in its infancy. He said the department is looking at the two new social workers to build the program’s foundation and that they are key to developing the program.

“We’re looking to build this into something that will provide relief to our officers and our citizens,” Roberts said.

In February Roberts noted that having a social worker respond to calls when someone is in crisis can lead to them getting the help they need via social services rather than being arrested. He added that it will help free up officers to respond to other calls rather than taking them out of service for several hours.

“The new position is about providing alternatives to our community,” Roberts said.