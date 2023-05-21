Secretary of the Army to speak at Mount Zion and Forest Park graduations

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth poses for her official portrait in the Army portrait studio at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va, May 28, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by William Pratt)

 William Pratt

JONESBORO — Christine Wormuth, the Secretary of the United States Army, will be a special guest speaker at the Mount Zion and Forest Park graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.

Both ceremonies will be at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park with Mount Zion at 4 p.m. and Forest Park at 8 p.m.

