Secretary of the Army to speak at Mount Zion and Forest Park graduations

JONESBORO — Christine Wormuth, the Secretary of the United States Army, will be a special guest speaker at the Mount Zion and Forest Park graduation ceremonies on Wednesday, May 24.
Both ceremonies will be at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park with Mount Zion at 4 p.m. and Forest Park at 8 p.m.
“It is with great pride that we have the privilege of welcoming Secretary Wormuth as part of our graduation celebration,” Clayton County Board of Education Chair Jessie Goree said. “We extend our heartfelt thanks for including Clayton County as part of her commencement tour.”
Wormuth was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and appointed at the 25th Secretary of the U.S. Army on May 27, 2021.
“Our mission is to create a meaningful, memorable experience for graduating seniors through our commencement ceremonies,” Interim School Superintendent Dr. Anthony Smith said. “The presence of an official such as the Secretary of the U.S. Army will more than accomplish that mission. Her participation creates a spectacular celebration for our Mount Zion and Forest Park graduates.”
Wormuth said that it’s an honor to speak at the graduations.
“These young adults are entering the time of their life where the possibilities to ‘be all you can be’ are endless," she said. "I hope that some of them will go on to finding a calling in public service.”
