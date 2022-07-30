When it comes to shark attacks, Florida typically tops global charts. But recently, New York has been making headlines for a spate of dangerous encounters that have rattled New Yorkers and triggered beach closures.

Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York's history, including four from the past decade, according to the International Shark Attack File at the Florida Museum of Natural History. But this month, there were five non-fatal shark attacks in Long Island within just two weeks.

