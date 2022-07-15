JONESBORO — The Jonesboro City Council has approved a conditional use permit to allow a selfie museum in the city.
The museum will offer users a number of props stations, back drops and themes to take videos, selfies and reels.
Applicant Kathy Butler said the space will also be available to rent for parties such as birthdays and retirements.
Tickets to the museum will be sold online and groups will book the center for use.
“This is one of the latest global trends in the form of entertainment and would be the first I know of in Clayton County,” Butler said. “There will be something for everybody.
The proposed location is 7983 North Main St. in the Village Square Shopping Center.
