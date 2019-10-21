JONESBORO — Sen. Gail Davenport, D-Jonesboro, hosted the second meeting of the Senate Study Committee on the Educational Development of African American Children in Georgia at Clayton State University Oct. 15.
“Equitable education remains a key issue for the state of Georgia, as African American children continue to be disadvantaged by the core tenets of our education system,” said Davenport. “The ability for our children to reach their full potential in growth and success will lead to a world of opportunities - opportunities in our innovation, our economy, our healthcare system and beyond. It is important that we recognize any discrepancies in the quality of education our youth are receiving and work to overcome them.”
Members of the committee listened to presentations from various stakeholders across the state in education and economic development. The focus of the meeting was to review the impact of Georgia’s education system on the academic achievements of African American youth.
The Senate Study Committee on the Educational Development of African American Children in Georgia was created by the passage of Senate Resolution 468 during the 2019 Legislative Session. As stated in the resolution, the committee is comprised of five members of the Senate who will review educational success in regards to African American youth and consider any needed changes to education in Georgia. The committee must report its findings on or before Dec. 1.