JONESBORO – Senator Raphael Warnock will be the keynote speaker for the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce 67th Annual Gala on Saturday, March 27; 6:30 p.m. at the Atlanta Airport Marriott Gateway.
“We are excited to have Senator Warnock participate in this year’s Annual Gala," said Valencia Williams, president and CEO of the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce. "Traditionally, the dinner has centered around networking and honoring our members for their accomplishments, but given the challenges our business community continues to face due to the pandemic and subsequent economic downturn, we were compelled to add a servanthood leadership element to this year’s event. Our role as a chamber is to provide resources, facilitate solutions, and to encourage Clayton County businesses to remain resilient as we move forward together."
Five awards will be presented to leaders and businesses that have made strong contributions in Clayton County. These awards include, the Chairman’s Award, Carl G. Rhodenizer Community Service Award, Chamber Ambassador of the Year Award, Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Business of the Year Award.
To learn more about the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, please visit www.claytonchamber.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.