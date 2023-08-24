Senate passes Servicemember Mental Health Support Act

Jon Ossoff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s (D-Ga.) bipartisan bill to strengthen oversight of mental health treatment in the armed forces recently passed the Senate.

Senators Ossoff and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) introduced the Servicemember Mental Health Support Act as a bipartisan amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to strengthen oversight of Department of Defense policies for referring active-duty personnel to outside mental health care specialists.

