HAMPTON — Clayton County Senior Services is hosting its annual Tailgate Mayfest next month.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 14 at the Gerald Matthews Complex, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton. There will be live music, fitness exercise and snacks provided. Participants should bring their own lunch. Mayfest is open to adults age 55 and older only. Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
Guests are encouraged bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and bug spray. Doors open at 9 a.m. The event will proceed rain or shine.
For more information, visit www.claytonseniors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.