The Clayton County Parks and Recreation and Clayton County Senior Services hosted a Senior Adults Day at Spivey Splash Water Park. The event was for seniors ages 55 and older.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR Tuesday July 25... The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for Tuesday July 25. Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when ozone concentrations are highest. For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit http://airnow.gov.
Trending Now
-
Here's What Happens to Your Body if You Eat Avocados Every Day
-
The Very Best Pre-Bedtime Snacks To Eat if You Want to Poop Tomorrow Morning, According to GI Docs
-
This Is the Best Place to Retire in Georgia
-
Jason Aldean CMT Boycott Avoids the Video vs. the Song Debate
-
Clayton County Public Schools welcomes new teachers
Online Poll
POLL: What is your go-to purchase at Buc-ee's?
Odds are if you have been on a road trip recently, you've seen signs for Buc-ee's. People love this mega gas station for its food options, souvenirs of all kinds, home decor and, as advertised, very clean restrooms. What is your favorite part about Buc-ee's? Vote for one of our options below or comment below with your own!
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.