September is National Preparedness Month

JONESBORO — Clayton County Office of Emergency Management and Office of Resilience and Sustainability, in partnership with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, is encouraging residents to get ready for disasters during National Preparedness Month in September.
This year’s theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3,” and will focus on preparing older adults for disasters.
Even though this year’s focus is on seniors, the Office of Emergency Management is also reaching out to educate school-age children and local businesses on emergency preparedness.
“We’ve all seen how quickly our lives can be significantly transformed when disaster strikes,” said Ryan Morrison, Emergency Management director. “During National Preparedness Month, we unite as a community, transforming uncertainty into strength through education, collaboration, and proactive planning, ensuring a safer and stronger future for all.”
This year, several emergency preparedness campaign activities are scheduled throughout the county to educate and empower the community in case of a disaster.
To kick off the month-long series of events a proclamation was presented at the Sept. 5 Clayton County Board of Commissioners meeting followed by weekly emergency preparedness presentations at all of the county’s senior centers. Prizes will also be given away in partnership with JenCare.
