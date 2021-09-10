RIVERDALE — Students at Sequoyah Middle School in Riverdale have switched to virtual learning due to the number of staff in quarantine.
Students and staff are expected to return to face-to-face learning on Sept. 27.
While virtual breakfast and lunch meals will be available, however, meals will not be delivered to bus stops. Parents can pick up meals from 8-9 a.m. and 12:15-1 p.m. daily.
Sequoyah Middle is located at 95 Valley Hill Road in Riverdale.
For more information, visit the school’s website at https://028.clayton.k12.ga.us/
