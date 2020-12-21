RIVERDALE — An off-duty Riverdale Police detective captured a serial robbery suspect Saturday after the man allegedly fled from the Walmart store on Ga. Highway 85.
According to a release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, the off-duty officer was working security at the Walmart store when he was advised by management to check a man who had a cart full of merchandise. When the detective made contact with the man, the man reportedly approached the checkout counter but then fled out of the store. A foot chase ensued, and the suspect allegedly reached inside his waistband and threw a revolver behind a semi truck. The suspect was subsequently captured by police.
Upon a search of the suspect, police found a book bag, keys to a UHaul and shoes believed to have been taken in a prior robbery. A UHaul in which the suspect had allegedly been seen was located behind the Walmart.
The suspect was identified as 35-year-old Aujanae Wiles, who allegedly admitted to robberies of DTLR, Family Dollar on Ga. Highway 138, and the Panhandle Package Store. Wiles reportedly told authorities he committed the crimes to support a drug habit.
