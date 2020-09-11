JONESBORO — A “serial” robbery suspect is behind bars thanks to the work of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Jonesboro Police Department.
Jay Neal Bell, 34, is suspected of committing three robberies and one attempted robbery at a McDonald’s on Ga. Highway 85, a Little Caesers and CVS on Tara Boulevard and a Quik Trip on Ga. Highway 85.
According to a CCSO Nixel alert, following the robbery at CVS, sheriff’s deputies and Jonesboro police officers set up roadblocks and perimeters to catch Bell. An officer with the Civil Process Division spotted Bell’s black four-door sedan on Ga. Highway 138. He was taken into custody without incident on Sept. 9.
“Bell told deputies he was on crack and needed money for another fix,” according to the Nixel alert.
Bell remains in the Clayton County Jail on charges of armed robbery and robbery. Bail had not been set as of Sept. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.