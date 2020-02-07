FOREST PARK — Three vehicles were involved in a serious collision at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Lake Drive Friday evening at about 6:45.
Numerous public safety vehicles from Forest Park Police and Forest Park Fire Department responded to the accident, which left debris scattered over the roadway. The number of victims was not immediately known, but one victim was transported by air ambulance.
Check back for more details as they become available.
