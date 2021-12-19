Police discovered four adults and three children dead in a home in South Moorhead, Minnesota, home Saturday night.
The relationship between the seven victims was not released, and police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, the Moorhead Police Department said in a statement to CNN affiliate KVRR.
Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911, CNN affiliate KARE reported. There were no signs of forced entry or violence at the home, according to KVRR.
All seven victims have been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, where their causes of death will be determined, police said.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and that victim identifications will be released at a later time.
Moorhead is in Clay County, just across the Red River from Fargo, North Dakota.
