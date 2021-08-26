JONESBORO — Several Clayton County schools have gone virtual this week with the intent of returning to the classroom Sept. 10.

The change, school officials said, is due to increasing COVID-19 cases.

The following schools will return on Sept. 10:

M.D. Roberts Middle School

Kemp Primary

Kemp Elementary

River’s Edge Elementary

Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy

Hawthorne Elementary

Eddie White Middle Academy

Lovejoy High

Elite Scholars Academy

While virtual, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students. Parents are asked to contact their child’s school for details regarding meal pick up times.

For more information on the district’s COVID-19 protocol, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.