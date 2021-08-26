JONESBORO — Several Clayton County schools have gone virtual this week with the intent of returning to the classroom Sept. 10.
The change, school officials said, is due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
The following schools will return on Sept. 10:
M.D. Roberts Middle School
Kemp Primary
Kemp Elementary
River’s Edge Elementary
Michelle Obama STEM Elementary Academy
Hawthorne Elementary
Eddie White Middle Academy
Lovejoy High
Elite Scholars Academy
While virtual, breakfast and lunch meals will be available for students. Parents are asked to contact their child’s school for details regarding meal pick up times.
For more information on the district’s COVID-19 protocol, visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us.
