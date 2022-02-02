JONESBORO — Clayton County schools and the Atlanta Community Food Bank have scheduled several food pantries throughout the county this month.
The following is the location, dates and times:
• Feb. 7 from 3-5 p.m.
Marshall Elementary School, 5885 Maddox Road in Morrow
• Feb. 11 from 4-6 p.m.
Forest Park Middle School, 930 Finley Drive in Forest Park
• Feb. 17 from 3-5 p.m.
Riverdale Elementary School, 6253 Garden Walk Blvd. in Riverdale
• Feb. 23 from 3-5 p.m.
West Clayton Elementary School, 5580 Riverdale Road in College Park
• Feb. 24 from 3-5 p.m.
Kilpatrick Elementary School, 7534 Tara Road in Jonesboro
• Feb. 25 from 4-6 p.m.
Mt. Zion Elementary School, 2984 Mt. Zion Road in Jonesboro
The food pantries are open to all Clayton County residents.
