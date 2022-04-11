Several structures damaged by fast-moving fire near Albuquerque, New Mexico, official says

Several structures have been damaged or destroyed in a fast-moving fire south of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Valencia County Fire Chief Matt Propp said Monday.
Fire officials say the blaze is now about 300 acres and evacuations will continue overnight.
In an earlier interview with CNN, Propp said the fire, which is zero percent contained, was affecting a "few thousand people in five different neighborhoods."
According to Propp, winds were in excess of 50 mph, which he said may cause the fire to affect additional people and neighborhoods.
"Multiple structures are threatened," he said.
The Valencia County Fire Department announced in a statement that residents who live in the area of Blue Sky, Las Chapulinas and Nighthawk Roads should evacuate immediately due to fire danger.
"Valencia County Fire Department and multiple agencies are responding to the Bosque north of Rio Communities," the statement said. "Stay clear of the area."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.