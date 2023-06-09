Sheriff asks for more money to deal with lice problem at jail

JONESBORO — At its meeting Tuesday, June 6, the Clayton County Board of Commissioners approved a $76,800 contract with Guardian Pest Services for pest control infestation treatment at the Clayton County Jail but more needs to be done, said Sheriff Levon Allen.
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Allen spoke to the Board about what needs to be done to deal with a lice problem at the jail.
He said that in addition to the pest control, the jail needs medicated shampoo for the inmates and needs to replace bedding and uniforms. The extra cost will be about $100,000 — bringing the total cost to almost $180,000.
Allen said replacing mattresses and bedding will be $40,700, replacing uniforms will be $48,724, and buying the medicated shampoo will be $13,000.
Allen said he became aware of the issue when an inmate and his mother contacted him that the inmate had lice and bedbugs on his person. Allen said a pest control company came in and determined that it was lice.
There have also been problems in the jail with leaks and toilets. Allen told commissioners that he was told, because of how the toilets are designed, it will take 12 months to replace.
Commission Vice Chair Felicia Franklin then made comments about not only the problems at the jail but about the County Commission’s obligations to the Constitutional offices in the county (such as the Sheriff’s Office) and to Clayton County residents.
“I am not going to sit here idly,” she said. “I don’t care what questions are raised. I don’t care what anybody tries to do. We all have a responsibility to the people and this is not right.”
She then told Allen “I utterly apologize to you and every citizen in this county and every citizen that is in that jail. I’m embarrassed.”
