JONESBORO — A massive overtime fraud investigation at the Clayton County Jail has resulted in the dismissal of 20 members of the jail command staff.
According to an advisory issued by Sheriff Victor Hill Friday night, the officers in ranking positions have been placed on administrative leave without pay for termination next week. The sheriff said some have opted to resign or retire in lieu of termination.
The overtime fraud investigation revealed that officers had fraudulently logged nearly $1 million in overtime over a three-month period beginning in July.
According to the sheriff, the internal affairs investigation showed that supervisors who were in charge of managing and approving overtime instead were approving an “extravagant amount” of overtime for themselves without request or authorization from a superior, which is a violation of department policy. Supervisors would then get other supervisors of equal or lower rank to put the overtime on the department’s pay system for them since the system does not allow them to enter in their own overtime.
The sheriff’s advisory stated that the department has already replaced more than half of the commanders that have been ordered to be terminated to continue normal jail operations without interruption.
The internal investigation will be forwarded to the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office for review.
