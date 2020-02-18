FOREST PARK—Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill and Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler say they are putting their own money into a reward fund for information leading to the arrest of a man who attacked an elderly mother and daughter in a local grocery store line.
Hill posted a link to a WSB-TV story that included security video of the Feb. 3 attack at the Wholesale Food Outlet, 4855 Jonesboro Rd., and said he was "enraged."
"I want to know who the hell thinks he can manhandle a grandmother in Clayton County without incurring the wrath of the Sheriff’s Office," Hill said in a Nixle post. "I will personally give $2,500.00 cash out of my own pocket to anyone who helps us identify and arrest this dummy."
According to Hill, Mayor Angelyne Butler "stated that she will also add money to the Sheriff’s pot and ask her city council members to pitch in on the cash reward as well."
Forest Park Police say the women were checking out around 10:20 a.m. when the man apparently accused them of cutting in line, punched 60-year-old Kathy Malone in the temple, then snatched 80-year-old Mary Gardner by the hair and threw her off her scooter, ripping out some of her hair in the process before the manager intervened.
The suspect is described as a large man, at least 6 feet tall and 225 pounds, who was wearing rose-colored glasses and orange or red shoes at the time of the attack. The man reportedly fled in a tan sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla with RHP as the first three letters on the tag.
Still images captured from store security video have been enhanced and appear to show a man, possibly balding, wearing glasses, red or orange shoes and blue pants.
Gardner told WSB that, if she hadn't have left her cane in the car, "I'd have hit him in the back of the head."
Malone appealed to the public to turn in the man, saying, "He needs to pay for what he did to my mother."
Gardner added, "If he did us like that, he'll do somebody else like that."
Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to contact any of the following:
Forest Park Police Department: Call (404) 366-4141 or text the letters FPPD followed by your message to 274637
Clayton County Sheriff's Department: Call (770) 477-4479 or text the letters TIP CCSOGA followed by your message to 888777
CrimeStoppers: Call (404) 577-TIPS (8477) or download the free P3 app for Apple or Android. You can remain anonymous.
All three agencies also have online tip submission forms on their websites.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.