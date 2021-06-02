JONESBORO — Gov. Brian Kemp has suspended Victor Hill as Clayton County Sheriff following the recommendation of a review commission appointed last month.
Kemp commissioned the panel May 19 following Hill’s indictment on four counts of violating the civil rights of four inmates at the Clayton County jail in April.
The commission, made up of Attorney General Chris Carr, Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams and Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds, determined that Hill’s charges adversely affect the administration of his duties and the interests of the public.
As a result, Hill has been suspended immediately pending the final disposition of the case or until the expiration of his term of office.
According to Georgia Code, Hill will continue to draw his annual salary of $54,600 while suspended. If he is found not guilty, he could be reinstated as sheriff.
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Roland Boehrer will assume the role of interim sheriff. Should Boehrer decline the position, the governor will appointment an interim sheriff.
Hill was re-elected last year and sworn in for another four-year term in January.
