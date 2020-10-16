RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are investigating a shooting that left a 12-year-old dead.
A little after 9 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a person shot call on Willow Lane in Riverdale where they found the child.
“Officers are working diligently to locate any information that may lead to a possible suspect,” police said. “Any association between the victim and shooter is unknown at this time.”
Anyone with information can call the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.