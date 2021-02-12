FOREST PARK — Police are looking for leads in a Thursday shooting incident that left one man dead and another wounded.
According to Forest Park Police Sgt. A. Zackery, police were called to the Wingate apartment complex on Courtney Drive shortly after 10 p.m. in response to a person shot call. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot in the foot. He was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital.
As police continued to investigate they discovered a deceased man in the parking lot of the apartment complex.
The investigation is ongoing, and the names of the victims have not yet been released. Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is working on the case and following all leads.
The Police Department is asking for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
