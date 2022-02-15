RIVERDALE — A man shot several times died on scene in Riverdale Monday, Feb. 14.
The victim, described as a Black male in his late 40s, was shot and killed on Fairway Pointe Drive in Riverdale. Police reported when they and Emergency Medical Services arrived the man was already deceased.
Police reported no other information including what led up to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
