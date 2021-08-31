JONESBORO — An early morning shooting at an apartment complex on Flint River Road has left two people hospitalized in critical condition.

Public Information Officer Jordan Parrish with the Clayton County Police Department reported police were called at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to the area where they found two men laying in the front yard of one of the buildings suffering front gun shot wounds.

The victims were not identified.

Parrish said police are still in the early stages of the investigation and have “very little information at this time.”