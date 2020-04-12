RIVERDALE — Two shooting incidents in Clayton County this weekend has left two people dead including a 7-year-old child.
The first incident occurred Friday evening when police were called to Pear Tree Lane in Riverdale. Upon arrival, Clayton County police found a male with a fatal gunshot wound. The suspect ran from the scene prior to police arrival.
“At this time, it is believed that the victim and the shooter may have known one another, but their connection is unknown," Police officials said. “This, however, does not appear to be a random shooting.”
The second shooting happened on Lamont Avenue in Conley on Saturday. Clayton police responded to a call of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found two shooting victims, ages 18 and 7. Each was shot once with the 7-year-old dying from his wounds.
Following a preliminary investigation, police found an argument between the 18-year-old and unidentified males in a white sedan led to the shooting. The males in the car left the scene before police arrived.
Police said the 7-year-old is not related to the 18-year-old and was not with him when the shooting occurred.
“A stray bullet struck the seven-year-old while he was in his home,” Clayton police said. “The incident, while unfortunate, was not random.”
The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Police said both incidents are still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.