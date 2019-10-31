FOREST PARK — Forest Park and Clayton County Police are investigating a shootout at the Home Lodge Extended Stay on Old Dixie Road in Forest Park, as well as the scene of a man found shot near I-675 and Forest Parkway and another man who checked into DeKalb Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs, to determine whether the incidents are related.
Forest Park Police say they received multiple calls around 1:43 a.m. Thursday from the motel, where witnesses said there had been a "gun battle." The News saw a window blown out of a first-floor room in the rear of the motel as detectives arrived on scene and began checking around cars parked in front of the room for clues.
Six minutes after the motel call to Forest Park Police, the Clayton County Police Department got a call about a man with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle near I-675 South and Forest Parkway. Police say that person, a 30-year-old man, was dead at the scene.
Shortly after that call, according to FPPD, a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the legs showed up at Dekalb Medical Center, now called Emory Hillandale Hospital, in Lithonia.
Asked whether he had seen or heard the shootout, a motel employee wearing a shirt with the company logo told the News, "I work in laundry."
A young family left the motel shortly after police spoke with them.
No suspects had been arrested as of press time and Forest Park Crime Scene Investigations was still processing the scene at the motel. At this time, police say they are working to determine whether these incidents are all related.
Anyone with information about the shootout is asked to call Forest Park Police at (404) 366-4141 or Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3747.