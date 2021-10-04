Shots fired at a car in Milwaukee kill 11-year-old girl and injure 5-year-old

An 11-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old girl injured after being shot while riding in a vehicle Saturday evening in Milwaukee, according to the police department.
The two girls were passengers in a vehicle with other family members, when another car pulled up and started firing, according to a police department news release.
The family drove directly to a nearby police station, where officers rendered aid before the Fire Department arrived and transported the girls to the hospital, authorities said.
The 11-year-old died at the hospital, while the 5-year-old is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, the release noted.
Milwaukee Police are searching for an "unknown subject" and have made no arrests in the case, Sgt. Efrain Cornejo told CNN in an email.
