JONESBORO — In the four hours Slutty Vegan was open on Saturday for its grand opening, 1,000 customers were served.
Fans of the restaurant began lining up early in the morning and by midday the line stretched the block on North McDonough Street.
In celebration of the day, Jonesboro Mayor Joy Day declared July 11, 2020 as “Pinky Cole Day” in the city.
Cole is the founder and CEO of Slutty Vegan.
The opening of the restaurant is a year in the making. In June 2019, City Manager Ricky Clark announced the popular vegan restaurant would open its second location in Jonesboro in a historic home on North McDonough Street.
Cole called the new location an oasis, stating that a visit to the restaurant is an “experience.”
“We’re reimagining food, and nobody ever leaves the same,” she said.
The restaurant is located at 164 N. McDonough St. in Jonesboro. Business hours are Tuesday-Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to midnight.
This the same restaurant in Atlanta that used to serve ALL first responders for free but recently stopped allowing police officers to have a meal free. I will not eat anywhere that does not support the police. I would hope nothing happens to their restaurant being in Clayton County, but if it does, I hope the cops ignore them. Do not eat here.
