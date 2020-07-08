JONESBORO — The Slutty Vegan restaurant is set to open its second brick and mortar location Saturday on N. McDonough Street in Jonesboro.
The grand opening will be held from 3-7 p.m. with a limited menu and take out only due the coronavirus pandemic. Outdoor seating will be available for diners who would like to enjoy their meals together.
Owner Pinky Cole said she’s excited about the new Jonesboro location and plans to duplicate the experience guests have received at their first location on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in Atlanta.
She called the new location an oasis. The outside of the former family home has retained its historic charm while the interior has been transformed to a modern restaurant.
Regular restaurant hours will be Tuesday-Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday from noon to midnight.
The Slutty Vegan will kick off the first of three big openings expected in Jonesboro this summer.
On Aug. 5, the German-based grocery store Lidl will open. The supermarket offers baked goods, produce, meat and poultry.
On the heels of Lidl, the city will host the grand opening of Broad Street Plaza in September. The new $8.5 million development will be home to Atlanta Breakfast Club offering brunch, lunch, dinner, and a microbrewery. Outdoor seating, a pavilion and greenspace will be open to visitors.
Jonesboro City Manager Ricky Clark that progress, despite the pandemic, is continuing in the city.
“We’re still focused on creating a prosperous downtown and its revitalization,” he said. “Our residents said what they wanted was restaurants and quality of life amenities, and we’re working on it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.