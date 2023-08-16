Smith Elementary had most volunteers for Day One

In its meeting Aug. 7, the Clayton County Board Board of Education recognized Smith Elementary as the school that had the highest number of volunteers present for Day One of the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 2. The school board presented Principal Dr. Scharbrenia Lockhart and her team with special recognitions at the meeting. “For nearly 20 years, Clayton County Public Schools has celebrated the opening of school with the Day One initiative that has connected the community with students and family members as they have arrived for the first day of school,” a statement from the school system read. “The program was designed to provide a smile and words of encouragement as scholars began the 180-day school year journey.”

