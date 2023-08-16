In its meeting Aug. 7, the Clayton County Board Board of Education recognized Smith Elementary as the school that had the highest number of volunteers present for Day One of the 2023-24 school year on Aug. 2. The school board presented Principal Dr. Scharbrenia Lockhart and her team with special recognitions at the meeting. “For nearly 20 years, Clayton County Public Schools has celebrated the opening of school with the Day One initiative that has connected the community with students and family members as they have arrived for the first day of school,” a statement from the school system read. “The program was designed to provide a smile and words of encouragement as scholars began the 180-day school year journey.”
Smith Elementary had most volunteers for Day One
- Special Photo
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
-
Clayton County Board of Education approves agreement with one charter school, rejects another
-
Report: Southwest Airlines dropping Early Bird Check-n
-
Cavinder Twins Reveal Real Reason They Moved on From Basketball
-
'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Gets Renewed for Season 3
-
SEE IT: Plane crash lands on busy highway
Online Poll
POLL: Who are you cheering for this fall?
Football season is upon us! Weekend schedules will be packed with high school, college and NFL games, tailgates and festivities! Who will you be cheering for? Comment below with your favorite team!!
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.