MORROW — At his recent inaugural reception, Clayton County School Superintendent Dr. Anthony W. Smith outlined his priorities for the school system.
The reception was held Aug. 10 at The Morrow Center.
Smith had been interim superintendent since Dec. 17, 2022 and on June 26, 2023, the Clayton County Board of Education voted to appoint Smith as the permanent superintendent.
“It is an honor and a privilege to continue serving our community in this capacity and I thank the members of the Board of Education for their collective investment of confidence and belief in the plans set forth by this administration,” said Smith.
During the reception, Smith shared his five district priorities.
The priorities are to cultivate a school safety culture, increase academic achievement, maintain financial stability and sustainability, strengthen organizational structure, and enhance infrastructure and new facilities
Morrow High School Air Force JROTC served as greeters and the Martha Ellen Stilwell School of the Arts Jazz Ensemble performed during the event.
As a physical representation of this pledge of support, attendees signed blueprints symbolizing their commitment to the district and students.
Prior to departing, guests were presented with a call to action in support of "Building a Better Tomorrow, Today".
The call to action asked stakeholders to:
— Build better partnerships with schools.
— Reinforce and support learning and literacy beyond the classroom.
— Communicate and stay connected with the district and staff
— Take advantage of all resources and supports available in the school system.
— Stay connected via the CCPS platforms and promote positive messaging about the school district and Clayton County communities.
"Together, we have the opportunity to shape the future of our students and our community," Smith said. "With your partnership, Clayton County Public Schools will emerge as a model of educational excellence."
