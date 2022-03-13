A 23-year-old soldier died Thursday in a training incident at Fort Irwin, California, the Army announced Saturday. Specialist Joseph M. Meitl, Jr., served as an armored cannon crewmember in the 1st Cavalry Division, based at Fort Hood, Texas.
"Specialist Joseph Meitl Jr. was a valuable member of our Steel Dragon team. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an incredible Trooper and teammate," Lt. Col. Christopher Carpenter said in a written statement.
The Army did not provide details on the cause of death, saying, "The incident is under investigation."
Fort Irwin is located in Southern California's Mojave Desert, between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Nevada. It's home to the National Training Center for simulated battle exercises.
