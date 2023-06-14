Solicitor General addresses County Commission about pay issues for his staff

JONESBORO — Clayton County Solicitor General Charles A. Brooks gave a presentation to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners at its pre-agenda meeting Tuesday, June 6 about pay disparities and other personnel issues within his department.
He said that his office is currently working with half staff but still doing a 100% workload. The office normally has a staff of 10 but currently has five.
“And that leads to burnout,” he said.
He came to the board with three matters — pay disparities, reclassifications, and having the authority to negotiate pay rates with potential hires.
Brooks said there are pay disparities in his office, and in the District Attorney’s Office, because some investigators are classified as first responders while others are not.
He said the investigators all do the same work but the ones who are classified as first responders make more money.
He pointed out one case where he lost an investigator to another county because they could make $20,000 more.
He said another concern he has is reclassification and increasing starting salaries.
Now, the starting salary for an entry-level assistant solicitor general is about $66,000 and he would like to see it raised to about $74,000.
A senior assistant solicitor general 1 starting salary is about $69,000 and he would like to see it bumped to about $82,000.
The starting salary for a senior assistant solicitor general 2 is about $76,000 and he would like to see it raised to about $89,000.
Brooks also he would like to have the ability to negotiate — within a set range — salaries with potential hires. There are set pay rates now and he has to come before the County Commission to get approval to offer more to a potential hire.
If he is given the authority to negotiate salaries, it would streamline the process and could prevent potential hires going to another agency while waiting to hear back from the County Commission.
“Time is always of the essence,” Brooks said.
