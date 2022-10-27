JONESBORO — Area in Need Missionary House and the Clayton County Solicitor General’s Office have joined forces for a Coat Drive.
AINMH and Solicitor General Charles Brooks are asking the community to donate new or gently used children and adult size winter coats. Area in Need will distribute coats to the community’s homeless and in need.
The nonprofit helps metro Atlanta residents with case management, the second chance housing program, food, clothes, shoes, toiletries and grooming items.
“Our ultimate goal is to provide a hand up not a hand out,” AINMH said.
Coat donations can be dropped off at the Harold R. Banke Justice Center, 3SL01 Third Floor in Jonesboro through Nov. 4, attention Carol Freeman.