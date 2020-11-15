CLAYTON COUNTY — A man accused of attempting to burn down his mother’s house while he was high on drugs has been taken into custody by the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office’s Elite Panther Unit.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Khanh Pham of Ellenwood came home high on methamphetamine on Sept. 15 and asked his mother for money for more drugs. When she refused, police said Pham began having a temper tantrum and threatened he would burn down the house. Pham retrieved some newspaper and set a small fir, which was distinguished. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pham became further upset and began fighting his little brother. Clayton County Police were called to the scene and Pham was arrested on charges of ciminal damage to property, reckless conduct, terroristic threats/acts and battery.
Pham bonded out of jail this past Friday and was ordered as a condition of bond not to return to his mother’s house. However, authorities said Pham did return to the home where he allegedly began smoking methampheatimne and fell asleep. The Elite Panther Unit was made aware of Pham’s return and responded to the residence where he was taken into custody.
