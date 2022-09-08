The deadly Fairview Fire burning in Southern California forced new evacuation orders Thursday, with the blaze nearly quadrupling its reach from a day earlier to 20,000 burned acres as the region battled a scorching heat wave, authorities said.

The fire, burning since Monday near the small community of Hemet, about a 90-mile drive east of Los Angeles, had burned 18,657 acres as of Thursday morning -- well beyond the roughly 5,000 acres that had burned by 6 a.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire said.

CNN's Nouran Salahieh, Taylor Romine, Stella Chan, Rachel Ramirez and Dakin Andone contributed to this report.

