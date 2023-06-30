Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity was recently recognized at the Habitat for Humanity of Georgia Inc.'s Affiliate Conference in Savannah. Southern Crescent won the Raising The Bar Award, based on innovation in fundraising and community outreach. "It was truly a team effort, and we cannot thank our staff, sponsors, partners, and volunteers enough for all that you do," a statement from Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity read.
