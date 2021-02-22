MCDONOUGH – Southern Crescent Women In Business has teamed up with The Coca Cola Company to assist female entrepreneurs in the region. Southern Crescent Women In Business established the first Women’s Business Center in South Atlanta, the Southern Crescent Women Business Center, in December of 2020. Through their partnership, Southern Crescent Women In Business and The Coca-Cola Company has established an entrepreneurship 10 week co-hort for female entrepreneurs, who are in years 0-3 within their business, and will guide them in establishing solid businesses.
SCWIB Founder, Ariel Shaw, MBA, said that “during the pandemic we realized how many businesses were lacking the education needed to run a business, were lacking foundation, and were locked out of the funding that came from the local and the federal government. We are ensuring the women who enroll in this program are solid in their business and its foundation. We appreciate partners such as The Coca Cola Company that leapt into action to assist these female entrepreneurs.”
The Southern Crescent Women In Business Center is positioned to lead in the region to assist in training female entrepreneurs and women in business. According to Shaw, “We are here to help transform the economic landscape on the Southside of the Atlanta Metro Region and throughout the surrounding region.”
The Women’s Business Center is located at 125 Westridge Industrial Blvd., Suite 300, McDonough.
The Women Business Center offers additional programming for those interested in contracting, logistics, trade and more.
To find out more about the First Women’s Business Center on the Southside, Southern Crescent Women’s Business Center visit www.scwibga.org/wbc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.