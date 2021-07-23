RIVERDALE — Officials at Southern Regional Medical Center are hoping someone in the community recognizes a patient they have been treating since July 14.

The man was found in Fulton County and transported to the SRMC emergency department. He’s believed to be between age 55-65, weighs 150 pounds and stands 5’11”.

He has no discernible body markings or tattoos.

“Hospital staff and law enforcement haven’t been able to identify the patient who can’t provide information about who he is, where he lives or if he has family in the area,” hospitals officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Southern Regional Emergency Services at 770-991-8199.